Police are protectors, if they misbehaves then who will the wrestlers trust?: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Rohtak: Former Chief Minister and Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has strongly condemned the late-night misbehaviour with wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Hooda said the police are protectors, if they misbehave there then who will the players trust?

“The job of the police is not to torture the victims but to provide them justice,” he said, answering questions from journalists in Rohtak. He said that he would once again visit Jantar Mantar and meet the players as pictures from the protest site are disturbing and two players have suffered head injuries.

Hooda said that this is not a political issue, but a fight for justice. “Everyone should rise above party politics and support sportspersons because these players are the pride of our country,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding CM’s public dialogue programmes, Hooda said communication with the public should be a continuous process. “The BJP-JJP government has remembered the public after 9 years, but at the moment it is too late for the alliance government. The people have made up their mind to throw him out of power. The coming government in the state will be of Congress,” he said.