PM’s Purvanchal visit sets stage for BJP’s poll preparations

lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Purvanchal, comprising 27 Lok Sabha seats, marked the beginning of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) extensive election preparations in Uttar Pradesh as the Prime Minister announced development projects worth billions of rupees for Gorakhpur and Kashi, solidifying the party’s focus on the region.



A senior BJP leader revealed that starting from August, senior party members including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, various Union ministers, and BJP National president JP Nadda will conduct election visits in different regions of the state.

The BJP’s organisational arrangements have divided Purvanchal into 27 Lok Sabha constituencies, with Varanasi serving as the center of the Kashi region and Gorakhpur as the center of the Gorakhpur region. The party currently holds 12 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the Kashi region and 10 out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the Gorakhpur region.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has secured victories in Ambedkar Nagar, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Jaunpur, and Lalganj constituencies. The Azamgarh seat, a traditional stronghold of the Samajwadi Party (SP), was won by the BJP in the by-elections. However, political grapevine is agog with the possibility of SP General Secretary Shivpal Yadav contesting this seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With a target of winning all 80 seats in 2024, the BJP faces the challenge of breaking the SP-BSP stronghold while retaining its existing 22 seats.

Political analysts suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully focused on the upcoming elections, recognising the significance of securing a substantial victory in Uttar Pradesh to secure his third term as Prime Minister. His visit to Gorakhpur and Varanasi, key districts in Uttar Pradesh, aims to convey the message that the state holds paramount importance to him, covering a range of issues from nationalism to development.

Modi represents Varanasi as a Member of Parliament, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a prominent face of the BJP’s Hindutva ideology, represents Gorakhpur. Over the past six years, both the Modi and Yogi governments have prioritised the development of Purvanchal. Significant projects, such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, and Ballia Link Expressway, have been initiated.

The construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is progressing rapidly, and the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor has been completed. The region now boasts an international airport in Kushinagar. The Yogi government has taken strong measures to combat criminal elements, including mafia leaders Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, resulting in improved law and order in Purvanchal. The government has also implemented special incentives to promote investment and industrial development in the region.

Purvanchal is known for its significant representation of various castes, including Kurmi, Maurya, Rajbhar, Nishad, Yadav, and others. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, most of these castes, except for Yadav and Rajbhar, leaned towards the BJP. The region also comprises a significant number of Dalit voters from the Kori, Pasi, Sonkar, Jatav, and Kol castes.

The BJP aims to expand its support among these communities and make inroads into the Muslim vote bank of the SP-BSP alliance by reaching out to the Pasmanda Muslim community. Modi’s visit focuses on addressing the concerns and aspirations of backward, Pasmanda, and Dalit communities. Experts believe that gaining support from these communities, in addition to the traditional vote bank of Brahmins, Thakurs, Kayasthas, and Rajbhars, will contribute to the BJP’s Mission 80 of winning all 80 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Gorakhpur and Varanasi conveys the message of development, nationalism, and security to Purvanchal. The participation in the closing ceremony of the Gorakhpur centenary celebrations at Geeta Press emphasises nationalism, while various religious programmes in Varanasi further reinforce the message. As Prime Minister Modi commences his election campaign in Purvanchal, the BJP aims to solidify its position in the region by emphasising development, addressing community concerns, and projecting a vision of a prosperous and secure

Uttar Pradesh.