PM to inaugurate 3rd session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) here on Friday in which stakeholders will share know-how and experiences as well as discuss the latest developments and trends in disaster risk reduction.

The main theme of the session is ‘Building Local Resilience in a Changing Climate’.

During the event, the prime minister will felicitate recipients of the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, an official statement said.

The winners of the 2023 puraskar are the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate an exhibition showcasing the innovative ideas and initiatives, tools and technologies in the field of disaster risk reduction.

The NPDRR, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is a multi-stakeholder platform constituted by the government to facilitate dialogue and share experiences, views, ideas, action-oriented research and explore opportunities in the area of disaster risk reduction.

The session will have over 1,000 participants, including Union ministers, ministers of disaster management from states, parliamentarians, heads of local self-governments, heads of specialised disaster management agencies, academicians, representatives from private sector organisations, media and civil society organisations, an official said.