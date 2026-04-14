PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel time between the two cities to nearly half, and also undertake a review of the wildlife passage on the elevated section of the high-speed expressway.

The 213 kilometres long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor has been built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore.

The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours, according to an official statement.