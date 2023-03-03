PM Modi slams rivals for propaganda against BJP

New Delhi: Buoyed by the BJP’s performance in polls in three northeastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday set his sights on Kerala by citing increasing support of minorities for the party and slammed rivals saying they are wishing ‘mar ja Modi’ but people have been chanting ‘mat ja Modi’. With the BJP retaining power in Tripura on its own and with its senior ally in Nagaland and set to be part of the government in Meghalaya, Modi hit out at the Congress for its president Mallikarjun Kharge’s attempt to play down his party’s poor show in the polls by describing it as “small state elections”.



“This is an insult to these states and their mandate,” Modi said, adding that it underscores the Congress’ vote bank politics in which the interests of the poor, Dalits and other deprived sections have been ignored. This mindset has harmed the country a lot and will sink the Congress, he said.

The BJP’s rivals and their ecosystem have repeatedly tried to paste one label or another against the party by associating it with particular groups like trading and middle classes, or regions but they have been busted over the time, the prime minister said at the party’s headquarters here.

Tribals, Dalits, and backward classes and regions are with the BJP now, he noted, highlighting that its rivals used to claim that the party does not get much support from some of them. Modi also said that the BJP works for all without any discrimination. The prime minister’s remarks aimed at minorities came days after his outreach to Pasmanda Muslims. Another propaganda was spread in the country and abroad for years that minorities should be fearful of the BJP, he said.

The people of Goa have been exposing this “lie” against the BJP by repeatedly supporting the party in the state where Christians are in large numbers, and voters support for the BJP has been increasing now in the northeast region, he said.

He noted that Christians are in majority in Meghalaya and Nagaland, and their support for the BJP has been rising.