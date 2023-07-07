PM Modi inaugurates upgraded Vande Bharat trains in Gorakhpur

JODHPUR/GORAKHPUR: In a momentous event for the Indian railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled two new and improved versions of the Vande Bharat Express trains on Friday at Gorakhpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh. These trains, operating between Gorakhpur-Lucknow via Ayodhya and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati), are set to revolutionize rail travel by enhancing connectivity among state capitals, reducing travel time, and offering an elevated journey experience.



Addressing the audience, Prime Minister Modi expressed that the Vande Bharat trains embody the spirit of a “New India - Viksit Bharat” and will carry its message to every corner of the nation.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries including the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, public representatives, and special guests.

The introduction of these upgraded Vande Bharat Express trains is poised to provide passengers with a comfortable and enhanced rail travel experience. The trains are equipped with many superior amenities, ensuring world-class service. They incorporate advanced state-of-the-art safety features, including KAVACH technology, and boast a top operational speed of 160 km/h due to fully suspended

traction motors.