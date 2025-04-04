PM Modi calls passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill 'watershed moment' for socio-economic justice

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by the Parliament, calling it a "watershed moment" in India's pursuit of socio-economic justice, transparency, and inclusive growth. In the early hours of Friday, the Rajya Sabha approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with a majority of 128 votes against 95, following a heated debate. The Bill had been passed in the Lok Sabha just a day earlier, after nearly 12 hours of intense discussions. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency, and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity." Appreciating the lawmakers, he added, "Gratitude to all Members of Parliament who participated in the Parliamentary and Committee discussions, voiced their perspectives, and contributed to strengthening these legislations. A special thanks also to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee. Yet again, the importance of extensive debate and dialogue has been reaffirmed."

PM Modi emphasised that the reforms would bring long-overdue transparency to the Waqf system, which, he said, had lacked accountability for decades. "For decades, the Waqf system was synonymous with lack of transparency and accountability. This especially harmed the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims, and Pasmanda Muslims. The legislation passed by Parliament will boost transparency and also safeguard people's rights," he stated. "We will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice. On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive, and more compassionate India," he added. The Rajya Sabha debate, which began on Thursday, culminated in the Bill's passage early Friday. The legislation will now be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent before becoming law.