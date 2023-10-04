PM lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 8,000 cr in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: On a significant day for Telangana’s infrastructure development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several projects and laid the foundation stones for new initiatives, collectively worth more than Rs 8,000 crore, in Nizamabad. These endeavours are expected to have a transformative impact on the state’s progress and prosperity.



One of the major highlights of the event was the inauguration of the first 800 MW unit of Phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project, undertaken by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). This power plant is set to play a pivotal role in providing cost-effective electricity to the state, contributing significantly to its economic growth. It’s noteworthy that this power station is designed to be among the most environmentally compliant in the country, aligning with sustainability goals.

In addition to the power project, Prime Minister Modi dedicated several rail projects to the nation during the event. These include the newly established rail line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet, as well as the electrification projects covering the routes between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahbubnagar-Kurnool. The expansion and modernization of rail infrastructure are expected to enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation of goods and passengers.

Furthermore, in a commitment to bolstering healthcare infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for 20 critical care blocks (CCBs) under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. These CCBs will be strategically built across various districts, including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad, and Warangal (Narsampet). These critical care facilities will strengthen healthcare services in the region and play a pivotal role in ensuring the well-being of the community.

The investments in power generation, rail connectivity, and healthcare infrastructure underscore the government’s commitment to fostering comprehensive development in Telangana. These projects are poised to drive economic growth, improve accessibility, and enhance healthcare services, ultimately benefiting the people of the state and contributing to India’s overall progress. Prime Minister Modi’s dedication to these initiatives signals a brighter future for Telangana and its residents.