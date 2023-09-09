PM holds bilateral talks with Italy’s Giorgia Meloni

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni where he appreciated Italy joining the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor partnership.



Prime Minister Modi also appreciated Italy’s support for India’s G20 Presidency, according to an official statement.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the completion of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

They also took stock of the progress in diverse areas of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership and agreed to bolster cooperation in areas such as defence and new and emerging technologies. They noted the need for G7 and G20 to work in consonance for the greater global good, the statement read. Prime Minister Meloni congratulated Modi for a successful G20 Summit.

In a post on X, Modi said: “I had excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity.”

This is the second visit of Prime Minister Meloni to India following her State visit in March this year, during which bilateral relations were raised to the level of a Strategic Partnership. Modi has been holding bilateral talks with a host of leaders who have arrived here for the G20 Summit.