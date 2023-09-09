PM ‘believes’ in one man, one govt, one business group: Cong

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government over Adani issue, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a swipe at the G20’s theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ by saying that the PM actually believes in “One man, one government, one business group”.



Notably, the Congress has been questioning the financial dealings of billionaire Gautam Adani’s group after US research firm Hindenburg alleged “irregularities” and charged it with stock price manipulation.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that as the 2023 G20 Summit begins in Delhi, it is worth recalling PM Modi’s many exhortations at previous meetings of the grouping for the international community to crack down on corruption and money-laundering.

At the 2014 Brisbane G20 meeting, the Prime Minister had called for global cooperation “to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders”, to “track down and unconditionally extradite money-launderers” and to “break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt and their deeds”, the Congress leader said.

“At the 2018 Buenos Aires G20 summit, PM Modi presented a nine-point agenda for action against fugitive economic offences and asset recovery,” Ramesh said,

adding that the PM’s brazenness would be laughable if his complicity in high-level corruption and economic offences were not so serious.

“The PM has not simply facilitated the creation of Modi-made Monopolies (3M) for his close friends — the Adanis — in critical sectors such as ports, airports, power and roads using all the tools at his disposal, he has systematically blocked all investigations into Adani’s wrongdoing by agencies as varied as SEBI, CBI, ED, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office,” he charged.

“This ensures that tax havens are safe for his close friends and that they continue to enjoy the protection of excessive banking secrecy and complex international regulations”,

Ramesh alleged.

“The revelation that at least two opaque funds that are alleged to have done round-tripping, money-laundering and to have violated securities laws are directly connected to Adani is the most recent example of how enfeebled agencies have been made “subservient to the Adanis’ and the PM’s corporate interests”, Ramesh said.

“No less a body than the Supreme Court’s Expert Committee noted in its damning report how SEBI itself deleted the requirement for overseas funds to report their actual ownership, something

that it belatedly tried to undo in June 2023 when it reintroduced reporting requirements, long after Adani horse had bolted.

Would it have done so without pressure from the top,”

he asked.