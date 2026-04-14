PM alleges DMK govt in Tamil Nadu making ‘corruption part of system’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the DMK government in Tamil Nadu of making “corruption a part of the system” and said the people of the southern state are looking at the BJP-NDA with hopes for a change.



Interacting with the booth-level workers of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit under the “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot” programme, Modi also said he is aware that the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to punish the ruling DMK for its alleged misgovernance.

“In Tamil Nadu, the DMK government has made corruption a part of the system. Every department is involved in irregularities. Several ministers are facing cases. Corruption, commission and collection are becoming the identity of the DMK government,” he said.

The Prime Minister said there was a time when, even after the DMK was in the Central government, no new projects would come to Tamil Nadu and no matter how many problems there were, no solutions would be found.

“And then there is today’s time, when the NDA government is bringing major projects for railways, highways and airports. It is working at a fast pace,” he said.

Modi said it is due to the hard work of the BJP workers that a new atmosphere has been created among the people of Tamil Nadu now.

“People are looking at the BJP-NDA with hopes for a change,” he said.

The prime minister said the welfare of farmers is the NDA government’s priority and a major step has been taken towards fulfilling the dreams of the middle class. “Significant transformation has come in the healthcare sector. In Tamil Nadu, 11 new medical colleges have been built and in a decade, the number of medical seats has doubled,” he said.

Modi said between 2004 and 2014, when the DMK was in the Central government, its approach did not bring new development to Tamil Nadu.