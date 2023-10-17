Pb CM gives Rs 1 cr cheque to martyr Parvinder Singh’s family

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday visited the house of Parvinder Singh, the brave soldier who laid down his life protecting the country at Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir, and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to his family as a mark of respect.



Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Parvinder Singh, the Chief Minister said the country would always remain indebted to martyr for laying down his life protecting his country from enemy forces. He also announced the installation of a statue in the village in the memory of martyr Parvinder Singh.

Mann said that the monetary assistance would be extended to the bereaved family according to the policy of the state government. He said that though it is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed family in particular and it cannot be repaid at any cost, the government has made a humble effort in honour of the martyr.

Mann commended Parvinder Singh’s family for their unwavering dedication to the nation. Mann emphasised that martyrs belong not only to a single family or state but to the entire nation.

Mann directed the Deputy Commissioner of Sangrur to ensure that the family receives all necessary support.