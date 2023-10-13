Parties urge EC to reschedule counting for Mizoram polls

Aizawl: All the main political parties in Christian-majority Mizoram, including the BJP, Congress and the ruling MNF, have written to the Election Commission, urging it to change the date for the counting of votes of the Assembly elections as it is scheduled on December 3, a Sunday.



The other parties that have written to the EC are the Zoram People’s Movement and the People’s Conference. The conglomerate of major churches in the state, Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), has also sent a letter to the EC, urging it to change the date of counting.

The EC had on Monday announced the election schedule for five states -- Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and

counting of votes for all the five states is scheduled on December 3.