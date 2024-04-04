Over 99% independent candidates lost deposits since 1991: Report

New Delhi: As India heads to the 18th general election, data over the years show voters’ trust in independent candidates has been diminishing, with more than 99 per cent of independent candidates losing their deposits since 1991.

Data compiled by the Election Commission of India show that since independence, even as the number of independent candidates has remained high, numbers of those winning polls have come down from over six per cent in 1951 and eight per cent in 1957, to around 0.11 per cent in 2019.

An independent candidate is one who is not aligned with any recognised party.

In the first elections of 1951-52, 533 independent candidates had contested, and 37 of them won, around 6.90 per cent.

Election Commission regulations stipulate that candidates failing to secure a minimum of one-sixth of the total valid votes polled would have their deposits redirected to the treasury.

The security deposit amount was Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 250 for candidates from SC/ST communities in 1951. The sum has since increased to Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500 for general and SC/ST candidates.

In the 1957, 1,519 independent candidates fought the Lok Sabha election, with 42 of them winning it -- around 8.7 per cent. However, even in these two elections, 67 per cent of the independent candidates had forfeited their deposits.

As India’s democracy evolved with several regional parties coming into existence over the years, the number of independent candidates who won kept going down.

In 1962, 20 independent candidates won, around 4.2 per cent of the total, while over 78 per cent lost their deposits. In the 1984 polls, held soon after the death of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, 13 independent candidates won, a success rate of around 0.30 per cent, while over 96 per cent lost their deposits.

Political experts say the trend indicates voters’ do not show trust in independent candidates.

“Vaguely speaking, the kind of people who contest as independent are sometimes those who are denied tickets by a political party. There are also some who are hoisted by a party to cut votes of rivals … Some may have a motive, if they win they are in a bargaining position …” Maj Gen Anil Verma (retd), Head of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), said.