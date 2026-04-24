Over 59% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat’s Umreth bypoll

Anand: A voter turnout of 59.04 per cent was recorded in the bypoll to the Umreth assembly seat in Gujarat’s Anand district on Thursday, officials said.

The bypoll, necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Govind Parmar last month, witnessed a direct contest between BJP candidate Harshad Govindbhai Parmar and Congress nominee Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan. Three Independents and a candidate from a lesser-known party were also in the fray.

The Umreth assembly seat recorded a provisional voter turnout of 59.04 per cent in the by-election, data shared by poll authorities said.

Voting took place in a peaceful manner and no untoward incident took place during the day, they said.

Polling commenced at 7 am and ended at 6 pm across 306 polling stations set up in the constituency, a release by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Gujarat said.

Both the key candidates exercised their franchise in the morning and expressed confidence of winning the elections.

A total of 2,45,623 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election, conducted with the help of 1,500 personnel, the release said.

Counting of votes will be taken up on May 4.

The BJP fielded Harshad Parmar, son of four-time MLA Govind Parmar, who died on March 6 at the age of 72 after a brief illness. It is his first major election.

On the other hand, the Congress has nominated Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan, a 62-year-old seasoned local leader who is also contesting his first assembly election.

Chauhan served as the president of the Umreth taluka panchayat for three consecutive terms between 2000 and 2015. He is currently the party’s coordinator for the central zone in the state. In the 2022 assembly elections, Govind Parmar had retained the Umreth seat for the BJP.