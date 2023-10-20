Over 1.25 cr families to receive land ownership rights by Dec: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Thursday that 1.25 crore families in the state will be granted ownership rights of leased land under the PM SVAMITVA Yojana by December 2023.



CM Yogi made this significant announcement during his address at the Scheduled Caste/Tribe Conference held at Numaish Maidan in Aligarh. On this occasion, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 208 development projects with a combined value of Rs 497 crore, distributing certificates to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

In his speech, Yogi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasising the transformative journey the nation has embarked on during the last nine and a half years. He highlighted the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," emphasising equal opportunity for all sections of society.

The chief minister also underlined his alignment with the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, stressing that economic progress should be measured by the advancement of the most underprivileged, not just the prosperity of the privileged few.

Yogi pointed out the substantial improvements made in the lives of individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes, stating that prior to 2017, they faced identity crises. He attributed this positive change to the government's combined efforts.