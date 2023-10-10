Oppn stages protest in Jammu for restoration of democratic rights

JAMMU: The main Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference, Congress and PDP, on Tuesday staged a nearly three-hour-long dharna for restoration of democratic and constitutional rights in the Union Territory.



This was the first major protest here since the revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

The protest at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu was supposed to be led by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, but he could not make it to the heavily guarded venue due to “ill health.”

Likewise, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also did not participate in the protest but almost all senior leaders of the party in Jammu, including vice president Abdul Hameed Choudhary and former MLC Firdous Tak, were part of the protest.

Omar Abdullah on Monday said the election commission not announcing the poll schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly can push people to take to streets for their right to have an elected government.