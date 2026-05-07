Operation Sindoor a benchmark for modern warfare: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: As India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hailed the mission as a benchmark for modern warfare, citing its unmatched precision and seamless tri-services synergy. The operation stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness to deal with national security challenges, he said in a message. In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir eliminating at least 100 terrorists. "On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation," Singh said. "Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations," he said. The defence minister said the operation stands as a "powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most." "It also stands testament to India's steady advance towards achieving #Atmanirbharta, enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience," he said. Singh will carry out a comprehensive review of India's national security challenges and the military's combat readiness at a joint commanders' conference in Jaipur on Thursday. The conference will provide a pivotal forum to evaluate the challenges in emerging domains of cyber, space and cognitive warfare and chart a roadmap for capability development for resilient and future ready force with a decisive edge, the defence ministry said.