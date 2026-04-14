Officials from India & France discuss bilateral ties and West Asia situation

London: Senior officials from India and France on Monday held discussions on a wide range of issues, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital cooperation, and other key global and regional developments.

The discussions were held during the India–France Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of the French Foreign Ministry Martin Briens.

Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in various facets of the bilateral relationship, especially in the context of the elevation of ties to the Special Global Strategic Partnership and the visit of President Emmanuel Macron to India in February 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“The discussions encompassed strategic areas of bilateral cooperation, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, AI, institutional dialogue mechanisms, and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties,” it said.

The two sides also exchanged views on global issues such as cooperation in the environment, climate change and health, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, trilateral dialogues, joint development projects in third countries, as well as developments in West Asia and Ukraine.

The two sides also reviewed key deliverables, including the India–France Year of Innovation, cooperation on economic security, the shared ambition of increasing the crossflow of STEM talent, including more Indian students in France, and the goal of doubling bilateral trade, especially in light of the conclusion of negotiations of the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, it said.

Misri and Briens agreed to meet again for the Strategic Space Dialogue, scheduled to be held later this year, it added.

Earlier, Misri called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation and ongoing global challenges, including the situation in West Asia.

“Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges, including the situation in the Middle East,” the Indian Embassy in Paris posted on X.

His visit to France comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after the US and Iran failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump has announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to cripple Iran’s oil supplies to China and other countries, amid a deepening global energy crisis.

Misri, who arrived in Paris on Sunday on the first leg of his two-nation visit, also met Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France. His visit to France comes after his trip to the US, where he met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and several other senior officials from the Trump administration.

Misri is undertaking a three-day visit to Paris and Berlin for high-level talks on multiple sectors that have become increasingly critical amid a fractured geopolitical landscape.