Odisha CM to campaign for BJP candidates in Jharkhand polls

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday embarked on a one-day visit to poll-bound Jharkhand to seek votes for BJP candidates. Majhi will address two public meetings in Seraikela-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum districts, which have a large Odia-speaking population, sources said. The Odisha chief minister, one of the star campaigners of the BJP for the Jharkhand polls, will seek votes in favour of party candidates in Seraikela and Majhgaon assembly seats, they said. Majhi, who hails from a Santali tribal family, will hopefully influence both tribal and Odia voters in Jharkhand in favour of the BJP, they said.

Union minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan is another star campaigner of the BJP for the Jharkhand polls. Apart from Majhi and Pradhan, some BJP MLAs from Odisha and ministers from the bordering districts are also campaigning for the party candidates in Jharkhand. In September, Majhi had addressed two public meetings in West Singhbhum district. The assembly polls will be held in Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20.