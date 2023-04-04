NR achieves milestones in financial year 2022-23

New Delhi: Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, Northern Railway informed that despite the various constraints and challenges, Northern Railway has achieved milestones in freight loading, passenger, parcel, and other coaching earnings in financial year 2022-23. Northern Railway has achieved first position in passenger, other coaching, and parcel earnings amongst all Zonal Railways over Indian Railway. It has been the historic and best-ever performance of Northern Railway in passenger and parcel segments during FY 2022-23.

Few of the achievements are mentioned below:

- Achieves freight loading of 65.05 MT in 2022-23 and surpassed the target by 0.36 MT with a growth of 0.43 per cent.

- 7.93 MT loading in fertiliser and 7.37 MT in other commodities with impressive growth of 9.22 per cent in fertilisers and 27.9 per cent in other commodity loading in 2022-23.

- Loaded 1646 (2.20 MT) Auto Rakes in FY22-23 against 1022 Rakes (1.34 MT) in FY 21-22, a growth of 64.04 per cent over last year.

- Loaded 165 Rakes (0.67 MT) of fly ash in 2022-23 against 36 Rakes in 2021-22. An increase of 358 per cent in fly ash.

- Loaded 84 Rakes (0.13 MT) of timber waste in 2022-23 against 48 Rakes in 2021-22. An increase of 77 per cent in timber waste loading.