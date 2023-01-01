Northern Railway surpasses scrap sale target 3 months in advance

New Delhi: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway informed that by close of auction on December 31, 2022, the Northern Railway achieved total scrap sale of Rs 465.33 crore and surpassed the annual target of Rs 460 crore i.e. three months in advance of FY 2022-23. Further in December, Northern Railway has achieved monthly scrap sale Rs 100 crore plus. Northern Railway has taken an average time of 14 days only from date of publishing of lot to actual sale through e- auction. It includes the clear time of 7 days from publishing date when lots became available for first sale. In the process, Northern Railway has sold 2,564 lots in the quickest time in achieving sale, highest among Zonal Railways.