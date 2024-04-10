North Bengal: Special police observer on 3-day visit to check security preparations for polls

Kolkata: Special Police Observer Anil Kumar Sharma on Tuesday left Kolkata for a three-day visit to North Bengal to examine the security preparedness for the first phase of polls scheduled on April 19. Three Parliamentary constituencies — Cooch Behar (SC), Alipurduar (ST) and Jalpaiguri (ST) — are going for polls on that day.



Sharma on Tuesday held a meeting with chief secretary B P Gopalika at Nabanna and followed it up with another meeting with all additional Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) at the CEO office in Kolkata. “The special police observer in his maiden visit at the CEO office took stock of the non-CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) engaged by the Commission in the three constituencies that will go for polls in the first phase. He was informed about the CCTV surveillance, webcasting, micro-observers etc. in detail. He will review these measures physically on his visit and on his return will instruct the Commission on whether there needs to be further non CAPF measures,” a senior official in the state CEO office said.

The Commission has already decided to install an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based webcasting system across all 5814 booths in these three constituencies. In this backdrop, CEO Aariz Aftab on Tuesday held a meeting with the internet service providers and asked them to take necessary measures to plug any gaps.

The total electors in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri is 1966893, 1773252 and 1885963 respectively. The first-time voters in the three constituencies are 42161, 40576 and 32507 respectively.