No restriction in Islam on women coming to mosque: AIMPLB to SC

New Delhi: Urging the courts not to judicially determine religious practices, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that Islam does not restrict women from coming to the mosque for namaz, but it is preferable that they stay at home.



Senior Advocate M R Shamshad, appearing for the AIMPLB, told a nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant that women are allowed to offer namaz in the mosque subject to some discipline.

The issue, he submitted, has come up before the bench because a writ petition was filed seeking that women be allowed to pray in mosques.

“We have filed an affidavit to say that under all sects of Islam, women are allowed to enter mosques and offer prayers, subject to certain disciplines. There is no bar on them anywhere; they can come and be part of the congregation,” he said.

He submitted that there is no sanctum sanctorum in the mosque, as was the impression given.

The AIMPLB counsel told the bench -- also comprising Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi -- it is preferable that women offer namaz at home and they will get the same religious rewards as men who offer prayers at a mosque.

Intervening, Justice Amanullah said the reason behind this was that if everyone from a household goes to the mosque, then who will take care of the children?

Justice Nagarathna said that in Islam, women are not mandated to attend the congregation in a mosque.

Shamshad said the holy book, the Quran, asks to follow the Prophet, and that the manners of worship are mentioned in Hadiths.

He submitted that given the belief, practices, thought processes, adherence to religious teaching, flexibility with which a person is obliged to follow religious tenets, and the personal choice of a person to treat certain practices as essential for his belief system, it will not be prudent or possible to determine essential practices of a particular religion.

“Accordingly, it is submitted that the courts must not attempt to judicially determine the nature of religious practices. According to Article 25, to interpret what is religious practice, or for that matter, the core of the religion within the meaning of essential religious practices, these matters must be left for those who are scholars in the religion or the religious denominations, and/or the beliefs of the followers of that particular religion…,” he submitted.

During the eighth day of hearing on petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and on the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths, the bench observed that it respects the views of all eminent authors and thinkers, but cannot accept information from “WhatsApp University”.

The hearing would continue on April 28.