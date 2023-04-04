No question of my wife contesting K’taka polls, asserts JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said: “Hassan politics is different, my wife’s politics is different,” as he rejected media reports about his wife and party MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy’s “demand” to contest May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.



Anitha had earlier contested elections to save the party, when it did not have a candidate in certain prime constituencies, he said, adding that she has no interest in electoral politics and has decided to stay away from it. The former Chief Minister was reacting to media reports that Anitha would press for the Tumkur Rural ticket, if his sister-in-law Bhavani Revanna manages to get the Hassan ticket. “There is no other confusion among us, there is no confusion even on the Hassan issue. One more thing I saw in a paper and also on a TV is that they have brought in the name of Anitha Kumaraswamy,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: “Please, I’m saying this with folded hands. The reason for me to make Anitha Kumaraswamy to contest in three elections is because there were no party candidates in those seats. To save the pride of the party I got her into politics and made her contest.”

The media reports seems to have upset Kumaraswamy, amid differences within the family regarding Hassan seat, that has become a bone of contention, as Bhavani, who has thrown her hat in the ring, has not relented, despite him, repeatedly making it clear that she will not be fielded, and instead a “loyal party worker” will enter the fray.