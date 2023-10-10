NHRC issues advisory to enhance mental health care

New Delhi: In a significant move to promote the welfare and rights of individuals grappling with mental illnesses in India, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a groundbreaking advisory on Tuesday.



The advisory, released by the NHRC, is a comprehensive blueprint emphasising the need for a collective effort by both the Union and state governments to ensure the well-being and rights of persons with mental illnesses. Under the ambit of the Protection of Human Rights Act of 1993, the NHRC holds the responsibility of safeguarding and advancing the human rights of all individuals in India. One of its primary concerns has been the numerous challenges faced by individuals with mental illnesses.

The advisory focuses on several critical areas, including the implementation of existing laws and policies. It calls for prioritising the formation of Mental Health Authorities and Mental Health Review Boards, as mandated by the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017. Additionally, the advisory urges the inclusion of mental illness treatment in insurance policies and schemes to enhance accessibility and affordability.

A significant aspect of the advisory is the promotion of public-private partnerships and awareness campaigns aimed at countering the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health issues. It further emphasises the necessity of integrating mental illness treatment into the “Ayushman Bharat” scheme, particularly to assist financially disadvantaged populations.

In addressing infrastructure and amenities, the NHRC underscores the importance of modernising mental health facilities to align with contemporary technological and service standards. The advisory also highlights the need for facilities to provide clean bedding, clothing, recreational activities, and nutritious food. It recommends the creation of specialised care units for the geriatric population and separate wards for children and adolescents to ensure comprehensive care.

Integration of mental health services with general health services is another vital aspect outlined in the advisory. It advocates for community-based care to prevent the isolation of patients, ensuring their holistic well-being.

Crucially, the NHRC has called for a significant increase in mental health professionals, such as psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers. The advisory encourages the inclusion of psychiatry in undergraduate medical curricula, and it stresses the importance of training non-psychiatric doctors and community health workers in basic mental health diagnosis and first-aid skills.

NHRC is actively engaged in monitoring the progress made by relevant authorities and has urged them to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two months.