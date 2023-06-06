NFR observes World Env Day

Maligaon: World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year to raise global awareness with a view to initiate positive environmental actions to protect nature with the participation of all stakeholders. This year “World Environment Day” was observed all over N F Railway with the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ with a focus on solutions to plastic items-related pollution. To mark this occasion, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR planted saplings in the lawns of Guwahati Railway Greens, Amingaon in North Guwahati along with other senior officials of

headquarters.