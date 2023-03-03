NF Railway extends services of special trains

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has been decided to extend the services of trains between Guwahati - Santragachi and Dibrugarh - Secunderabad from March 3 to April 1 and March 9 to April 30 respectively to clear the extra rush. It has also decided to extend the services of Agartala - Dharmanagar – Agartala DEMU Passenger Special upto Karimganj from March 6.

Accordingly, Train No. 08047/08048 Santragachi – Guwahati – Santragachi weekly summer special will be extended for 5 trips in both directions with existing timings, stoppages and composition. Train No. 08047 Santragachi – Guwahati weekly summer special will depart from Santragachi on every Friday and will run from March 3 to March 31. Train No. 08048 Guwahati – Santragachi weekly summer special will depart from Guwahati on every Saturday and will run from March 4 to April 1.

Train No. 07046/07047 Secunderabad – Dibrugarh – Secunderabad Special will be extended upto April 30 from March 9 in both directions with existing timings, stoppages and composition. Train No. 07046 Secunderabad – Dibrugarh Special will depart from Secunderabad on every Thursday and will run from March 9 to

April 27.