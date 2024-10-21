Newly elected J&K MLAs to take oath in Srinagar today

Srinagar: The newly elected MLAs of Jammu and Kashmir will be administered the oath of office in the Legislative Assembly here on Monday. Pro tem Speaker Mubarak Gul will administer the oath to the MLAs, who include 51 first-time members. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2 pm. The National Conference (NC) emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly polls held in September and October.

The oldest political party of Jammu and Kashmir has formed the government with external support from Congress, which has six MLAs. Five independent MLAs, one MLA from the AAP, and the CPI(M) have also extended their support.

The BJP with 29 seats is the second-largest party — its best-ever performance in the state.

BJP MLA from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar is the youngest legislator at 29, while NC's veteran and MLA from Chrar-e-Sharief, Abdul Rahim Rather, the oldest at 80.