Nepalese connection in Jeeva murder case: Accused shooter claims he was paid Rs 20L

Lucknow: A shocking video confession of shooter Vijay Yadav, also known as Anand, has surfaced, providing crucial evidence in the high-profile case of the murder of notorious gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari, alias Jeeva.



The video, which went viral, captures Yadav claiming that he met a person named Aslam in Kathmandu, who allegedly offered him a contract worth Rs 20 lakh to kill Jeeva.

Yadav further disclosed that Aslam orchestrated the killing to avenge the insult suffered by his brother, Ateef, who is currently incarcerated in Lucknow prison. According to Yadav, Jeeva had forcibly pulled Ateef’s beard, resulting in the desire for retribution. Moreover, Yadav admitted to meeting Aslam in Nepal.

Aslam allegedly paid Yadav Rs 20 lakh as compensation for carrying out the assassination. The authenticity of these claims will be determined through further investigation. A leaked video of Yadav’s confession, which has since gone viral, shows him wearing an oxygen mask.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that not all the details of Yadav’s interrogation have been disclosed yet. Additionally, the video in question does not contain the entirety of Yadav’s statement. These sources indicate that Yadav disclosed during the interrogation that after finalising the deal with Aslam, he traveled to Lucknow via Bahraich, where an associate of Aslam provided him with a revolver. He was also given a photograph of Jeeva to ensure accurate identification. The police are currently piecing together the evidence and statements to establish a clear connection.

One aspect that raises the question is how Yadav met Aslam in Kathmandu. Yadav does not possess a significant criminal history that would warrant Aslam approaching him for such a crime.