Nation Briefs

82-year-old bed-ridden woman found living with dead son’s body

agartala: An 82-year-old woman, who is bed-ridden, was found living with the body of his dead son in a house in Agartala for eight days, police said on Sunday. The incident happened Shivnagar area of the city, causing a sensation. Kalyani Sur Chowdhury lived with her son Sudhir, 54, after her daughter-in-law left the house about three years back following a family dispute. When neighbours started getting a foul smell from the house, they informed the police. “We broke-in in the presence of an executive magistrate at 3 pm, and found the man’s body on his bed,” said Mrinal Paul, the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Maharagang Bazar police outpost. The woman, who is paralysed, was taken to a nearby health facility. She was living in another room of the house, he said. Many empty bottles of alcohol were recovered from the room in which the body was found, he added.

Man kills wife with shovel in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli

muzaffarnagar: A man killed his 54-year-old wife by hitting her with a shovel in a village of Shamli district adjacent to Muzaffarnagar, an officer said on Sunday. The incident happened Saturday night in Gurana village of Garhi Pukhta Police Station jurisdiction. Circle officer (CO) Shrestha said Tahir, the husband, had an argument with his wife Vakila and things escalated to such an extent, he attacked her with a shovel.