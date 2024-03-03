Nation Briefs

4 killed, 1 injured after car rams into tractor-trolley in Latur

latur: Four persons were killed and one was seriously injured when their car rammed into a tractor-trolley on a highway in Maharashtra’s Latur district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The accident occurred near Mahalangra village on the Latur-Nanded highway around 3 am, when the victims were travelling to a temple in Tuljapur, an official said. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane, he said. The car’s occupants, Monu Balaji Kotwal (27), Shivraj Harishchandra Lankadhai (26), Krishna Mandke (24) and Narman Rajaram Katre (33), were killed on the spot, the official said. Another victim Shubham Lankadhai was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Latur, he said. The men were residents of Nanded and were travelling to Tuljapur to visit a temple, the official said.

4 die in lightning strike incidents in Uttar Pradesh

lucknow: Four people died in separate lightning strike incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as rain and hailstorms lashed parts of the state, a senior official said. The deaths were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur and Shahjahanpur, said Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar. Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Muzaffarnagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Shahjahanpur, Lalitpur and Saharanpur were hit by hailstorms between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, he said.