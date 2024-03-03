Nation Briefs

Meghalaya: One killed, 4 injured in clash between BSF, smugglers

SHILLONG: One smuggler was killed and four others, including three BSF personnel, were injured after a mob attacked the paramilitary force near the Indo-Bangladesh boundary in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, the border guards said on Saturday. The incident happened on Friday night at Dalia village when the group of people, suspected to be smugglers from India and Bangladesh, gathered on both sides of the border to smuggle goods, the BSF said in the statement. After the smugglers attacked the BSF with stones, sharp weapons and wooden rods, the personnel fired resulting in the death of one person, it said. Three BSF personnel and one Bangladeshi smuggler were injured in the melee.

Four dead, two injured as motorcycles collide in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Four persons were killed and two others injured after two motorcycles collided in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred late Friday evening near Ganjhiadih village in Tumla area, they said. As per the preliminary information, a total of six persons were travelling on two motorcycles, when these vehicles coming from opposite directions crashed into each other, a police official here said. “While three persons died on the spot, three others sustained injuries,” he said. Of the three injured, one succumbed to injuries at a government hospital in Kotba, he said.