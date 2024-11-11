NAPA writes to EAM seeking air link between San Francisco and Amritsar

Chandigarh: The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking commencement of flight service between San Francisco in the US and Amritsar in Punjab. In the letter, NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal stressed that air connectivity plays a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cultural, economic, and social ties between nations. "While there are already numerous flights operating between various Indian cities and international destinations, the absence of a direct air link between San Francisco and Amritsar has been a longstanding concern for the diaspora and business communities residing in both the regions," Chahal said.

San Francisco in the heart of California serves as a major hub for technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, he added. "The region is home to a large Indian diaspora, including a substantial Sikh community which maintains strong ties with their homeland in Punjab. Similarly, Amritsar, with its historical and religious significance, attracts a significant number of tourists, devotees, and business travellers throughout the year," he wrote. The introduction of direct flight service between San Francisco and Amritsar would yield numerous benefits for both nations as it would facilitate seamless travel, significantly reduce journey time, and enhance convenience for the individuals travelling between these destinations, he said. Additionally, it would contribute to the growth of tourism, trade, and investment by encouraging increased people-to-people contact and fostering business partnerships, the NAPA executive director said. "Moreover, this air route would provide a much-needed opportunity for international airlines to expand their operations and bolster their networks, thus stimulating economic growth for both regions. "It would also encourage cultural exchange, strengthen educational ties, and promote understanding and harmony between the people of the US and India," said Chahal. He also urged the minister to consider initiating discussions with the relevant authorities, including civil aviation authorities, airlines, and airport authorities to explore the feasibility and potential for starting flights between San Francisco and Amritsar. The initiative would be highly appreciated by the communities residing in both regions and would mark a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries, Chahal said.