N F Railway commissions automatic block signalling system

MALIGAON: N.F. Railway has successfully commissioned its second Automatic Block Signalling System at Dumdangi– Tinmile Hat – Mangurjan section under Katihar Division on 5 th July, 2023 replacing the existing Panel Interlocking System. The section that is introduced with the automatic signalling systemcovers a track area of 15 kilometres thus making a 56 kilometre section from Ambari Falakata via New Jalpaiguri yard with this upgraded provision.