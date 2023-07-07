MPs meet for ‘Mandal Sansadiye Samiti’

HAJIPUR: The meeting of ‘Mandal Sansadiye Samiti’ of Dhanbad division was organized in the meeting hall of Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Dhanbad on July 7.

Honorable Members of Parliament from Dhanbad mandal jurisdiction participated in this meeting.

The meeting was presided over by Shri Pashupati Nath Singh, Hon’ble MP from Dhanbad. Issues related to public interest and their suggestions for the all-round development of railways were kept by all MPs. On this occasion, Mr. Anupam Sharma, General manager of East Central Railway, Mr. Kamal Kishore Sinha, Divisional railway manager of Dhanbad division and other officers were present.