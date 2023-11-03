Mizoram polls: Myanmar refugees seek ration, education support

SIHHMUI: A decent two-time meal and good education for children are the expectations of a group of Myanmar citizens, who fled their country and are now taking shelter in Mizoram, from the new government in the northeastern state where assembly polls are scheduled on November 7.

After fleeing their country in the first part of 2021, these people, who have been living in the Sihhmui camp, expect that the Mizoram government will continue to support them by providing rations and other essential items like it was doing before September this year.Altogether 130 people, who are presently staying in two tin-roofed halls with temporary bamboo walls, are looking

for jobs.