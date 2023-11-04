Mizoram polls: Churches, NGOs appeal to postpone counting date

AIZAWAL: Churches, civil society groups and political parties in Mizoram have again requested the Election Commission to reschedule the date of counting.

Elections to the 40-member assembly will take place on November 7 and counting will be held on December 3, which falls on a Sunday. On Friday, the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a body comprising major churches, NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil society organisations and political parties wrote to the poll panel through the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) requesting it to reschedule the counting date, a church

leader said.