Mizoram doesn’t want BJP, INDIA bloc represents 60% of nation: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning for his party in Mizoram, said on Tuesday that his party believes that India is a union of states where all religions, cultures, and communities must be protected



However, raking up the Manipur issue, Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi for not visiting the state even once since ethnic violence broke out on May 3.

The people of Mizoram don’t want the BJP, Gandhi said, adding, “What people want here is that they don’t want the BJP to enter Mizoram and so people are with us. We have a proven track record in Mizoram.”

Addressing a press conference in the capital city Aizawl, Gandhi said, “Congress laid the foundation of the country and has a track record of protecting the country’s ethos. The BJP has attempted to capture the entire institutional structure of India.”

“The upcoming Mizoram election is about protecting the idea of Mizoram from the BJP-RSS entry,” Gandhi said, referring to the BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “We will defend the idea of India, protect the Constitution, and the value of the country. That’s the idea of the INDIA bloc and the alliance is ruling over 60 percent of the country,” he said.

The BJP and the RSS are attacking the religions and traditions of the people of the northeast, Gandhi alleged.

“Different states in the northeast are being attacked by BJP and RSS. Your religion and traditions are under attack. In Mizoram, the two regional parties - MNF and ZPM - are serving as the entry points for the BJP.