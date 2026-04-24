‘May 4 marks TMC’s end’: PM Modi sees Bengal turning the tide

Krishnanagar/Mathurapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the people of West Bengal for their massive turnout in the first phase of assembly elections, and called the voting figures so far indicative of an “overwhelming mandate for change”.



Addressing poll rallies in Krishnanagar in Nadia district on a day when voters across 152 constituencies of the state queued up to exercise their franchise in the aftermath of the over 90 lakh SIR deletions, Modi also congratulated the Election Commission for keeping “violence during the assembly polls in the state at a minimum”.

“This is the first time in the last 50 years of poll history in West Bengal that incidents of violence were kept at a minimum. The information I have received so far about the record-breaking turnout makes me certain that this is going to be an overwhelming mandate in favour of a change which West Bengal’s voters have already decided to bring about,” the PM said.

Addressing a gathering at the South 24 Parganas district’s Kakdwip stadium under the Mathurapur assembly constituency, the PM claimed that the massive poll turnout in the state signalled a transition from the TMC’s regime of ‘bhoy’ (fear) to the ‘bharosa’ (trust) the BJP has promised.

May 4, when votes will be counted, would mark the “expiry” of the “TMC’s 15-year-old syndicate system and maha jungle raj” in West Bengal, Modi said.

Referring to previous voter turnout figures elsewhere in the country, the PM claimed the BJP achieved decisive victories whenever people turned up to vote in massive numbers.

West Bengal has recorded an average voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent till 5 pm, among the highest in the state’s recent electoral history, with lakhs reportedly still waiting in queues, ignoring the sweltering heat that swept across the districts.

Reports of sporadic violence were received from some pockets of the state during the course of the day, despite unprecedented security arrangements, where over 2,400 companies of central paramilitary troops were deployed across the 44,000-plus booths where polling took place.

Modi said the BJP’s West Bengal unit would hold victory celebrations on May 4 after the counting of votes gets over, where the party would distribute among people not just sweets, but also ‘jhalmuri’, the popular street snack which the PM savoured at an unscheduled stop during his visit to Jhargram last week.

Referring to that incident, Modi took a dig at TMC leaders after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the PM’s extended stay as “drama” and claimed that “the entire episode was scripted”.