Manohar Lal Khattar lays foundation stone of Baba Banda Bahadur memorial

Chandigarh: While giving the New Year gift to the devotees visiting Mata Mantra Devi Temple, Haryana Chief Minister said that a ropeway from the temple to Adi Badri will be constructed for the convenience of the people visiting here. With this, the mountainous region from Kalka to Kalesar of Shivalik Hills would be developed as a pilgrimage. These include Chhota Tirlokpur, Adi Badri, Lohgarh, Kapalmochan, Kalesar, etc, said CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

To execute this plan, the Public Works Department will also explore the possibility of constructing a 10-meter-wide road, said the CM while addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the memorial of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur to be constructed at Lohgarh, Yamunanagar on Sunday.

Besides this, the state government also plans to introduce adventure sports activities such as trekking in the region. With these efforts of the government, on one hand, tourism will get a boost in the state, while on the other local people will also get employment opportunities, added Khattar.

The CM said that the memorial will certainly revive the saga of bravery and sacrifice of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Lohgarh, the first capital of the 'Sikh Raj' established by him.

Khattar said that Lohgarh would be developed as a 'Mini City'. The area of Lohgarh, the capital of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, shares its boundaries with Haryana and Himachal. Today the foundation stone has been laid for the boundary wall and other projects for the revival of an ancient fort here. The CM also called upon the people to work in the interest of the country, state, and society.