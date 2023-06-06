Mann bats for a mass movement to preserve water & environment

SAS Nagar (Mohali): Underlining the need for providing a sustainable environment to future generations, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave a clarion call for launching a mass movement to preserve water and environment in the state.



The Chief Minister, while chairing a state-level function to mark World Environment Day, expressed deep concern over the depleting groundwater table and polluting environment in the state. He said that immediate remedial steps are required to save the only precious and scarce natural resource of Punjab in terms of water along with checking the environmental pollution. Bhagwant Mann said that this cannot be done by the government alone but people’s participation is a must by launching a vigorous mass awareness campaign to sensitize them about its significance, especially in wake of global warming.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab is a sacred land of great Gurus and saints, who have shown us the way to preserve the environment.