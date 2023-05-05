Mann and Kejriwal dedicate 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to Punjab, total at 580

Ludhiana: Taking yet another step for the welfare of the ‘Aam Aadmi’ (common man), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dedicated 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to people thereby bringing the total tally of such operational clinics go 580.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that with this around 580 Aam Aadmi Clinics are now operational in the state to offer free healthcare services to people. He said that 580 clinics have been dedicated to the people of the state in three phases. Bhagwant Mann said that these clinics have already proved to be a cornerstone in imparting quality health services to people.

The Chief Minister further said that equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, these clinics are providing world-class treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people free of cost. He said that so far 25.63 lakh patients from across the state have benefitted from these Aam Aadmi clinics by their visit. Similarly, Bhagwant Mann said that a total of 41 types of diagnostics tests are being provided at these clinics free of cost and till April 30, 1.78 lakh patients have undergone these tests.

The Chief Minister further said that above all these clinics have helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively. He said that a total of 80 drugs are being provided free of cost to the patients at these clinics. Bhagwant Mann said that the most commonly used drugs are for hypertension, diabetes, Skin ailments, Seasonal outbreaks like viral fever and others.

Quipping on former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister reminded him that the people of the state are fed up with the experienced politicians. He said that these leaders had confined themselves in high walls of their palatial residences due to which people had ousted them from the state. Bhagwant Mann said that these leaders always befooled the common man due to which they were rejected by the people.

In his address, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the state government for taking this historic initiative. He said that this is unprecedented as Punjabis have never witnessed such a revolution in the health sector. Arvind Kejriwal said that it was first implemented in Delhi and is now successfully replicated in Punjab after people gave chance to them.