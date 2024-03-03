MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Man axes wife, two daughters to death, attempts suicide in Chandrapur
Nation

Man axes wife, two daughters to death, attempts suicide in Chandrapur

BY MPost3 March 2024 4:18 PM GMT

A 45-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife and two daughters to death with an axe and attempted suicide at his home in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in a village in Nagbhid tehsil and the bodies of the three women were found by a relative in the early hours of the day, an official said. The accused, Ambadas Talmale, allegedly attacked his daughters Pranali (19) and Tejaswini (20) with an axe and proceeded to kill his wife Alka (40) after a quarrel over the family’s finances, superintendent of police Mummaka Sudarshan said.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X