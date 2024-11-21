Maha: I’m not stupid to distribute money in opponent’s hotel, says BJP leader Vinod Tawde

MUMBAI: BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday dismissed the allegations of distributing money to influence voters, saying he was well aware of the rules and not foolish to indulge in such an activity at the hotel of political opponents.

Hours before the Assembly polls, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur on Tuesday accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, to woo voters.

Amid claims by BVA leaders that Rs 5 crore cash was distributed, an election official on Tuesday said Rs 9.93 lakh cash was recovered from the hotel rooms.

The BJP leader has denied the allegation, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures.

“The Vivanta Hotel (at Virar in Palghar) is owned by the Thakurs. I am not stupid to go to their hotel and distribute money there,” Tawde told reporters here.

The BJP leader said he was in politics for 40 years and was aware of the rules and regulations, particularly the ‘silence period’ before elections.

“I was having a casual chat with party workers. I was not campaigning,” Tawde said.

The BJP leader said he was only engaging in discussions with party workers about voting procedures.

Leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have sought a comprehensive investigation by the Election Commission.

Tawde expressed surprise that national leaders had become involved in the issue and said, “BJP people are no longer stupid to distribute money in a hotel owned by opposition parties. They should realise this much.”

Reiterating that no money was found on him, Tawde quipped, “The Rs five crore that Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Sule saw, please send it to me. They can deposit it into my bank account.”