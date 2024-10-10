"Losing young lives due to DMK's false promise on abolishing NEET," says AIADMK chief

Salem (Tamil Nadu): AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused the DMK government of creating false hopes that it will abolish NEET and claimed that it has only led to the 'aspirants ending their lives.'



He blamed the ruling dispensation of 'enacting a drama' on cancelling the test and reminded that it was the same DMK that was part of the then Congress-led UPA government which introduced the screening test in 2010.

"We are losing precious lives because of the announcement of the DMK that it would cancel NEET. The DMK government is only deceiving the youth and students on the issue," Palaniswami alleged after visiting the house of a 19-year-old aspirant who ended her life by suicide on Tuesday.

He paid floral tributes to the portrait of the girl at her house in Edappadi in the district.

Later, speaking to reporters Palaniswami said despite its claims the DMK government did not find any solution to abolish the exam and sought to know the outcome of the signature campaign undertaken by the DMK to 'cancel' the exam.

"Have the people gained anything from the steps taken so far by the DMK government on canceling NEET? The DMK leaders are only fooling the people," Palaniswami claimed.