Langars become lifeline for Amarnath pilgrims

JAMMU: The Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu has become a hub of activity as the 62-day Amarnath Yatra gathers momentum. The camp is bustling with thousands of pilgrims embarking on their journey to the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. To ensure that no devotee goes hungry, numerous langars are serving as the lifeline for the pilgrims.



With 30 langars (community kitchens) spread across Jammu, the needs of over 4,000 to 5,000 pilgrims arriving daily from various parts of the country are being met.

The langars embody the spirit of generosity, offering free vegetarian meals that showcase culinary diversity from different regions.

“Various social and religious organisations have set up a number of langars in Jammu city, the highest number of them located at Bhagwati Nagar base camp. This is the service of God. We express our gratitude to them all,” Corporator Sanjay Baru told PTI.

Pilgrims from different parts of the country, including locals, have come forward to establish langars for the yatra.

“From morning till late at night, we provide simple yet satisfying dishes like dal, chawal and ambal, and other popular delicacies from Jammu to all pilgrims,” said Raj Kumar Gupta, the head of one ‘Bajrang langar’ set up at the base camp.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma said, “Thousands of people contribute to this greatest act of humanity, providing free langars to pilgrims during the two-month-long yatra.”

Hundreds of volunteers also work tirelessly round the clock for the community kitchens to ensure that every pilgrim’s needs are satisfied.

Rahul Kumar, a volunteer who hails from Madhya Pradesh, expressed his enthusiasm for the work at the langar.