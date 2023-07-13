Ladakh Book Festival inaugurated in Leh

NEW DELHI: The first-ever Ladakh Book Festival was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra in Leh on Wednesday.

The first-of-its-kind book festival has been organised by the National Book Trust-India, under the Ministry of Education, in association with the Ladakh UT administration.

The Ladakh Book Festival is being held from July 12-16 at the New Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Leh. Speaking at the inaugural event, the Lieutenant Governor said, “The tradition of writing books is part of the ancient art and literature of our country.” He appreciated NBT-India for organising the Ladakh Book Festival, and expressed happiness at the vast number of books available at the festival. MPOST

for all sections of society. He was amazed by the range of books displayed by all publishers, especially the books in all languages by NBT-India.



