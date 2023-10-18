Kolkata Port seals Rs 36K cr deals at Global Maritime India Summit

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee (SMP) Port, Kolkata, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with several companies on the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023.



An issued statement from the port said that the MoUs were signed by chairperson, SMP, Kolkata, Rathendra Raman with the various stakeholders at the inaugural session of GMIS-2023. The economic value of the MoUs signed is over 36,000 crore.

The key MoUs signed include cooperation with NTPC for green energy and ammonia and co-operation with GRSE for the supply of green marine vessels (tugs/ launches). A total of 21 MoUs are signed including the above with various government agencies and private partners in areas of port connectivity, capacity augmentation and green energy projects as a part of Vision 2047, read the statement.

Further, the first PPP project of the Kolkata Dock System of the Kolkata Port- the rejuvenation of KPD - Dock 1 (West) - was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in the event. The project with an investment of Rs 181 crore will augment the port capacity by an additional 4.5 MMTPA and will involve complete mechanisation of six berths.