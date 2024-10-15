Kerala passes resolution against Centre’s delyed aid

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday against the Central government’s delay in extending aid to the landslide-hit Wayanad.

The substantive motion was presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh at the outset of an adjournment discussion in the House on the matter. In the resolution, the minister said a memorandum had already been submitted to the Centre detailing the destruction suffered during the landslides that had affected Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattom areas in Meppadi panchayat of Wayanad on July 30. No immediate assistance has been received so far, and the delay in receiving Central aid would adversely impact the rehabilitation of landslide survivors, the minister pointed out. The resolution demanded that the Centre take steps to provide immediate financial assistance and completely write off the bank loans of those affected by the landslides.

Noting that it was one of the worst landslide tragedies ever reported in the country, the minister said it had devastated an entire area in the hill district. After the unprecedented tragedy, the state has approached the Centre seeking financial assistance for necessary rehabilitation initiatives, he said. A similar request was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the landslide-hit areas and in a

personal letter.